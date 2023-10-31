Lytton issues first building permit for single-family home rebuild following devastating 2021 fire

Photo: Village of Lytton This aerial photo shows recent progress on backfilling efforts in Lytton.

The first building permit for a single-family home has been issued in Lytton since the village was mostly destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire more than two years ago — a step municipal officials in the community call “a significant milestone.”

According to the village, the permit was issued to Jerry and Lilliane Bannister for an address on Station Street. The step was announced in a Village of Lytton newsletter sent out to residents over the weekend.

A fast-moving wildfire was sparked in Lytton on June 30, 2021, in tinder-dry conditions baked by a record-setting heat wave. Two people were killed in the blaze, which left most of the village in ruin.

Lytton residents rallied earlier this month to protest delays hampering rebuilding efforts in the community.

According to the Village of Lytton, provincial representatives were in the community last week meeting with residents and business owners about the rebuild.

“They are gathering information about barriers being experienced to proceed with rebuilding, particularly as it relates to provincial government programs and requirements,” the village newsletter said.

During a village meeting last week, Lytton councillors directed the community’s CAO to begin discussions with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District about having the Village of Lytton office rebuilt in its former location.