Kamloops  

Christmas at the Courthouse shopping event returning to old courthouse

Artisan items up for sale

Christmas at the Courthouse is returning to the Old Courthouse, a historic building that will be filled with artisans items up for sale.

The Kamloops Courthouse Gallery Co-op said the event will fill two floors at the Old Courthouse with hand-crafted artisan items created by members of the co-op and local vendors from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual shopping event will see artists dressed in period costumes, and will be able to enter several draws for gift baskets with a donation of any amount.

Founded in 2007, the co-op is one of the longest running artist co-operatives in B.C.

The gallery is a non-profit and is managed by 10 local artists who keep the gallery open year-round with a rotating selection of artisan goods available to purchase.

The building was constructed in 1909 and is located at the corner of First Avenue and Seymour Street.

