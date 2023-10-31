SD73 anticipating additional $4M from province for increased enrolment in district

Photo: SD73

The Kamloops-Thompson board of education is anticipating $4 million more than previously projected in funding from the province due to increased enrolment in the school district.

Trina Cassidy, secretary-treasurer for the district, told the board on Monday that there had been an overall increase of 261 students, including distributed learning — which was slightly lower than preliminary data suggested earlier in the month.

“There has been some small changes to home-school students and course challenges, along with 23 additional students classified under English language learners, 88 additional Aboriginal students and 87 additional special education students, or students with diverse learning abilities,” she said.

Due to the increase in enrolment, the board motioned to approve additional funding for secondary teachers, librarians and learning assistance resource teachers, totalling more than $900,000.

“Due to the enrolment growth for secondary students, there's an equivalent of six FTE required, or $705,000, to meet the district's overall average requirements,” Cassidy said.

More funding was also allocated to four full-time teachers teaching on call in three rural communities in the district.

“There'll be one full-time TTOC in at Haldane elementary, one at Chase secondary, one at Barriere elementary and one at Barriere secondary,” Cassidy said.

The board had recently approved an additional five new teaching positions, as well as five education assistants and one learning assistance teacher.

The school district is slated to open two additional elementary schools in September of 2024 — the rebuilt Parkcrest elementary, as well as the previously shuttered George Hilliard elementary.

Both the Pineview Valley Elementary and Batchelor Heights elementary school projects will continue to move forward after receiving ministry support.

A new high school in Aberdeen sits at the top of the district’s major capital wish list.