Paranormal investigator invites Castanet Kamloops along for ghost hunt

Screaming in the night, monsters in the closet and mysterious opening doors are all signs of paranormal activity, according to a Kamloops woman who says her home is the location of real-life haunting.

Jolene Lindsey told Castanet Kamloops strange happenings have been occurring in her Brocklehurst home, and have followed her since her family moved from a previous residence.

Paranormal Investigator Jason Hewlett invited Castanet Kamloops on a ghost hunting ride-along Saturday to Lindsey’s home to test for spirits using real paranormal techniques and equipment.

Hewlett, co-founder of the Canadian Paranormal Society who co-hosts a podcast called In-Te-Greatness with Lindsey, called it a “real treat” to investigate her home for the fourth time.

“It's a pseudoscience, so it's not something that mainstream science is taking a look at.” said Hewlett.

“But what we do, we try to bring as scientific a method as possible to what we do.”

Hewlett said the first step is to have the homeowner give a “walkthrough” of the space and describe the odd happenings to determine where the “hot spots” are located. The investigator will then try to capture evidence in those locations.

Lindsey said occurrences include malfunctioning electronics in her fridge, her young daughters seeing what they call a “monster” in the middle of the night and her son screaming in his sleep.

“My son, very consistently no matter what time he goes to bed, around 11:45 p.m. will be screaming in his sleep,” Lindsey said.

“He's not aware of it, doesn't remember it, but it's pretty consistent at least five times a week.”

Lindsey said the presence upstairs is mostly “playful” and “childlike,” but the presence downstairs is entirely different.

“I think we can kind of imagine what basement presence are like,” she said.

Hewlett said previous investigations in the basement have captured voices. The door to a basement bedroom has also been found open when it was left shut and batteries for electronics have been drained almost instantly.

During the investigation, a motion-activated sensor set up in the basement and the children’s bedrooms went-off at different times, despite no clear indication of any nearby movement.

Hewlett also uses a Spirit Box, which rapidly transitions through radio frequencies. The idea is that an intelligent-sounding response could indicate paranormal activity. On Saturday, the device captured what Hewlett and Lindsey believed were voices trying to communicate.

They said they believed there were two presences — a man and a woman, both trying to communicate through the Spirit Box. Hewlett said he thought he heard one of the voices say his surname while attempting to communicate with the spirits.

"If there's anybody here, could you please step forward and say hello?" Hewlett asked the spirits. No clear response was heard.

Finally, a device used to measure fluctuations in temperature showed consistent drops and rises — which Lindsey and Hewlett said could indicate a “cold spot,” a sign of paranormal activity.

Lindsey said paranormal experiences have followed her family matrilineally, and previous investigations have shown similar results.

“I, personally as part of my spiritual practice, work with my loved ones on the other side,” Lindsey said.

“It's always something I'm very open to and constantly receive communication from the other side and intentionally work with spirits that way.”

Lindsey attributed the difficulty cleansing her home to the location.

“I do think that based on the amount of difficulty I've had cleansing some of the spirit out of this place, a lot of it's connected to the land,” Lindsey said.

Hewlett said the goal of a paranormal investigator isn’t to definitively determine if a ghost is haunting a home, but to provide peace of mind and insight into the experiences of the homeowner.

“We can't come into your home and tell you that Casper the ghost is there. We don't know what it is, but we can do our experiments and find evidence to support these experiences that people are having,” he said.

“We’re not Ghostbusters, we're not exorcists, but we can at least maybe give them peace of mind, and then they can decide what they want to do from there.”

Hewlett said he’s been investigating for 20 years, but warned that you should never pay a paranormal investigator, saying that the Canadian Paranormal Society is a non-profit who never charges for their services.

He said the paranormal isn’t something people need to be afraid of, calling it a natural phenomenon that’s been happening for a long time.

“I think it's just something we don't understand that frightens us on that because it is such a nebulous thing. Science has been hesitant to take a really good hard look at,” Hewlett said.