Two arrests made after heavily-armed Mounties execute warrant in Barnhartvale

Photo: Castanet

Two men were arrested over the weekend after heavily-armed Mounties attended a home in Barnhartvale following a weapons report.

According to police, Kamloops RCMP officers received a report Friday of a man armed with weapons at a house in Barnhartvale.

The RCMP’s southeast district emergency response team was called in.

“In recognition of the reported presence of weapons inside the residence and the subsequent safety risk presented, the SED ERT was deployed to help gain entry,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The suspect was not located inside, but was arrested nearby soon after without incident.”

The man was later released with conditions and a court date.

Evelyn said drugs and weapons were seized as part of the investigation, and a man located with the suspect was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.