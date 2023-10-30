Reporters, readers bid farewell to newsroom as Kamloops' last paper ends its run

Photo: Kristen Holliday KTW staff, readers, friends and family gathered at the newsroom for a final farewell as the paper closed its doors last week. Click here to view gallery Photo: Kristen Holliday Photo: Kristen Holliday Photo: Kristen Holliday

Among the community members, friends and former staffers who stopped by Kamloops This Week’s office to bid a final farewell to the newsroom was a reader who brought in a copy of a column penned and published more than a decade ago.

KTW Editor Christopher Foulds wrote the piece in 2007. The column's contents had been particularly meaningful for the reader, which is why it was saved in the first place and then brought back to the newsroom so the sentiments could be shared.

However, Foulds said the two found themselves looking through the other pages — including an advertisement which now serves as a time capsule for grocery prices.

“It's nice. It’s nice to see people come in. And all of them say the paper meant so much to them,” Foulds said.

“I know we’re [in the] internet age and that’s the future, that’s the present. But I think there’s still appetite for a newspaper.”

The city’s last newspaper closes on Monday after more than 35 years in operation. Its final issue — packed with reflections from staff and submissions from the community — was delivered on Oct. 25, amid a wave of heartfelt support from Kamloops residents.

Several people stopped by the newsroom on Thursday, walking past a collage of candid staff photos taped to the wall and gathering around near-emptied desks to pass on well wishes.

“It feels a bit like we’re having a front row seat to our own funeral — but it’s also been really great,” said KTW reporter Jessica Wallace.

“We’ve had a lot of readers come and shake our hands. We’ve heard from a lot of people who are sad that we’re going, and they’re wondering if there’s a way to make it work. We’re seeing old friends. In a way, obviously, it’s really sad, but in a way it’s really nice.”

KTW’s Michael Potestio said in the middle of a terrible time, it’s made a difference to see the comments of support coming from readers.

“When you're in this job, you don't really realize the impact you’re having on people,” Potestio said.

He said one person showed up at the open house and asked him to sign a copy of the newspaper's final edition. Another person delivered a thank you note and chocolates.

“Just in the day to day, you don't really know how people really feel about you until something like this happens and they know that you're not going to be around anymore," Potestio said.

"To know how much support and love we had in the community, I mean, it was just incredible."

Dave Eagles, who worked as the newspaper’s staff photographer for 25 years, said it was a bittersweet day to be in the newsroom.

"It's been a good day, it's been a hard day," he said. "Because not only are you saying goodbye to colleagues, but you're saying goodbye to community members that are coming in."

Eagles said KTW endeavoured to offer a perspective on news stories which was different from other outlets in town — something he believes has connected with readers.

“We wanted more than just the bare facts of who, what, why, when and where on the news that maybe people had already heard parts of through different media," he said. "And I think that was, over the years, what has made our papers so great."

He said Foulds gave reporters the time, freedom and support they needed to chase good story ideas.

“I know there are great newsrooms, but that was what was great in our newsroom, was flexibility," Eagles said. "And we grew so much through that."

During its tenure, the local newsroom earned five Jack Webster awards and dozens of BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards. A series of stories in 2021 exposing a Thompson-Nicola Regional District spending scandal was shortlisted for the Michener Award, the highest award in Canadian news.

Foulds said KTW’s reporters worked to produce quality journalism rather than focusing on quantity.

“You're not in it for a stable lifestyle and you're not in it for any money," he said. "They're obviously here for a reason — and they just love what they do. And they just want to get to the truth of things."

While the press has stopped for Kamloops This Week, there has been some discussion among 10 former staffers about establishing a new local newspaper. A house ad ran in the final KTW issue gauging community interest and seeking investors who could help get the idea off the ground.

Foulds said the group is still exploring its opportunities, noting he’s received dozens of emails from people offering everything from free business and legal advice to donations up to $10,000.

“We'll see where it goes," he said. "I don't like to get really optimistic, but I think people might be surprised."

Wallace, who first interned at Kamloops This Week in 2011 and returned to the paper after the closure of the Kamloops Daily News about 10 years ago, said she will be leaving the newsroom with “a whole decade’s worth of memories.”

“I'm so grateful for all the opportunities I've had and for all the people who have trusted me with their stories," she said. "I've got to witness history of Kamloops and be a part of it, in some ways on the front lines."

Wallace said she’s learned so much about her hometown through her work.

“I'm just going to take that with me," she said.

"And no matter where I end up next, I'm just going to be so grateful for my opportunity to be in journalism in Kamloops.”