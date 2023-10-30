Isobel Lake trail sign vandalized with swastikas, racial slurs

Photo: Bob Randall

A Kamloops resident was out for a walk in a provincial park when him and his wife came across a trail sign that had been vandalized with racial slurs and images.

Bob Randall said he and his wife had been walking their dog on the Isobel Lake Interpretive Forest trail when they saw the “abhorrent” vandalism.

“On a fall day, walking around that lake when you can see the ice forming, and the last little remnants of ducks and stuff, and a couple of people having a little fish, and then to walk upon that was just disgusting,” Randall said.

“There's no place for that in a civilized society.”

The Isobel Lake Low Mobility Trail is located north of Kamloops and features a 3 km low mobility trail around the lake meant to be accessible to anyone regardless of mobility level.

The trail is up the road from McQueen Lake, where an Environmental Education Centre is hosted to provide education to children, parents, teachers and the public.

Randall said him and his wife have frequented the trail before, having brought their grandchildren along.

“I was absolutely abhorred. That whole area, they teach school children to go up there and appreciate nature,” said Randall.

“You walk into an area that is meant to be for elderly to spend time and teach fishing to their grandchildren, and to walk around and to see that.”