Kamloops Mounties provide Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops RCMP are providing several Halloween safety tips for roaming ghosts, ghouls and goblins to keep the night both spooky and safe.

“A little planning can go a long way in helping to keep a fun night safe,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

Here are the tips from Mounties:

Children

Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends.

Make sure you can be seen. Wear reflective, bright colour costumes, or fasten reflective tape to your costume or bag. Avoid masks that restrict your vision.

Dress for the weather conditions. Wear layers underneath your costume if temperatures are cold.

Only visit well-lit houses.

Don't go into the house for your treats; always wait outside.

Don't eat any treats until an adult has inspected them.

Carry a flashlight so you can see where you are going.

Cross the street at marked crosswalks and intersections.

Watch for cars pulling out of driveways and backing up.

Respect others' property. Always use pathways and sidewalks.

Motorists

Halloween means there will be children on the streets. Drivers need to use extra caution. With the excitement of Halloween, children may forget simple pedestrian safety rules.

Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating. Reduce your speed and stay alert.

Slow down and proceed with caution when entering and exiting driveways or backing up.

Parents and guardians

Know who your children are going trick-or-treating with and when they plan to return home.

Remind children of which houses they can go to for safety if they get scared.

