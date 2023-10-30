Kamloops Mounties provide Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating

Photo: Castanet
Kamloops RCMP are providing several Halloween safety tips for roaming ghosts, ghouls and goblins to keep the night both spooky and safe.
“A little planning can go a long way in helping to keep a fun night safe,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.
Here are the tips from Mounties:
Children
- Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends.
- Make sure you can be seen. Wear reflective, bright colour costumes, or fasten reflective tape to your costume or bag. Avoid masks that restrict your vision.
- Dress for the weather conditions. Wear layers underneath your costume if temperatures are cold.
- Only visit well-lit houses.
- Don't go into the house for your treats; always wait outside.
- Don't eat any treats until an adult has inspected them.
- Carry a flashlight so you can see where you are going.
- Cross the street at marked crosswalks and intersections.
- Watch for cars pulling out of driveways and backing up.
- Respect others' property. Always use pathways and sidewalks.
Motorists
- Halloween means there will be children on the streets. Drivers need to use extra caution. With the excitement of Halloween, children may forget simple pedestrian safety rules.
- Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating. Reduce your speed and stay alert.
- Slow down and proceed with caution when entering and exiting driveways or backing up.
Parents and guardians
- Know who your children are going trick-or-treating with and when they plan to return home.
- Remind children of which houses they can go to for safety if they get scared.
Those handing out candy
- Try to ensure your paths and sidewalks are clear and well lit.
- Arrange decorations to allow pedestrians to safely access your entrance.
- Be mindful of children of all ages who wish to participate in trick-or-treating.