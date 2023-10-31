Province's rural community incentive nets two new SD73 teachers

Photo: SD73

Two teachers have been hired in the Thompson-Okanagan region through the province’s new hiring incentive to bring more educators to remote and rural communities.

The Ministry of Child Care and Education said in a news release the recruitment incentives were launched in spring 2023, with $400,000 in funding allocated to address the need for teachers in northern B.C.

Part of the funding was used for hiring incentives from $4,000 up to $10,000 per teacher, netting 41 new teachers in northern B.C., seven on Vancouver Island and two in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

"Our government's support for hiring more teachers means that students, no matter where they live, can have access to the best education possible," said Rachna Singh, minister of education and child care, in a statement.

"This work is part of our government's plan to develop a stable and skilled K [to] 12 workforce for the future."

The incentive was launched in partnership with the BC Public School Employers' Association and the British Columbia School Superintendents Association’s northern chapter.

According to the ministry, the success of the recruitment incentives has resulted in an additional $1.5 million being provided for more incentives to rural and remote school districts over the next three years.

"Recruiting and retaining teachers in rural and remote areas of B.C. is an important piece of our StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan," said Selina Robinson, minister of post-secondary education and future skills.

"These incentives are one of the ways our government is supporting communities to attract more teachers and contribute to B.C.'s growing economy."

The ministry said a total investment of $12.5 million as well as key learnings from recruitment initiatives will be used to expand recruitment and retention where teachers are needed most in the province.

The ministry said it is working with the BCPSEA, Indigenous stakeholders, school districts, unions, post-secondary institutions and the BC Teachers’ Council on a broader workforce strategy for kindergarten to grade 12 staff.