Warming temperatures, overcast skies in forecast for Halloween week: Environment Canada

Madison Reeve

Cloudy skies are forecast for much of the coming week, as temperatures see incremental increases and return to around seasonal averages, according to Environment Canada.

Skies will start sunny but are predicted to soon become overcast, with chances of rain showers or flurries expected later in the week.

Monday will see sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 7 C. Clear skies will remain into the night with an expected low of -3 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud as temperatures reach a daytime high of 4 C — around 5 C lower than seasonal averages. Cloudy periods are predicted overnight, with a low of -1 C.

Wednesday will continue to see a mixture of both sun and cloud with a peak in temperatures around 6 C. More clouds are expected Wednesday night as nighttime lows begin to increase to 3 C.

A 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries is predicted Thursday over the course of the day and a high of 6 C. Thursday night will see cloudy skies and a low of 4 C.

Skies are expected to remain cloudy on Friday with a peak in temperatures around 9 C. Cloudy skies will remain into the night with a predicted low of 5 C.

Cloudy skies and highs around 9 C are forecast over the weekend.