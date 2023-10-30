Silent auction, crepe-making workshop to raise funds for Stand with Ukraine scholarship

Photo: Pixabay

Organizers are hoping to raise more funds for the Stand with Ukraine scholarship at Thompson Rivers University through a silent auction and crepe-making workshop.

The fundraising event will take place Nov. 4, with the silent auction running from 9 a.m. until noon and the crepe-making workshop running from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at the Hills of Peace Lutheran Church, 695 Robson Dr. in Upper Sahali.

Organizer Oleksandr Sasha Kondrashov said two fundraisers in April and August have already raised 20 per cent for the $25,000 endowment fund called the Stand with Ukraine scholarship.

Kondrashov said the scholarship will support TRU students who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to cultural preservation, rebuilding and the future of Ukraine.

Those interested in donating items or services for the silent auction are asked to email Kondrashov.

More information about the scholarship is available online.