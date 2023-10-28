Fire near Sa-Hali Secondary in Kamloops





According to a nearby Kamloops resident, a fire broke out near Sa-Hali secondary on Saturday evening.

In a video sent into Castanet, a lot of smoke and an orange glow can be seen from a distance, with a fire truck blocking the road.

The extent of the fire is not known at this time, and Castanet has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue for comment.

The video was taken at approximately 6:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be burning near Highway 1 not far from Sa-Hali secondary.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.