Multi-vehicle crash closes Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Julie Halbauer A serious crash closed KamloopsSeymour Street

A car ended up on its roof following a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Kamloops Saturday morning.

The crash occurred some time around 10 a.m. on Seymour Street, between 4 and 5 Ave, and involved at least three vehicles.

Emergency crews are on scene and Seymour Street is closed in the area.

A beige sedan is lying on its roof in the middle of the street, while a taxi appears to have rear-ended a third vehicle.

It's not clear how the crash occurred, and the condition of those involved is not known at this time.