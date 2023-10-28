Police trying to track down suspect in commercial burglary, truck theft

Photo: RCMP Police say this man is a suspect in a commercial burglary last month in which a truck was stolen from a business.

Kamloops Mounties say they need help tracking down a suspect believed to have been involved in a commercial burglary last month.

According to police, officers were called just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 15 about a break-in at a business in the 900-block of the Yellowhead Highway on the Tk’emlups reserve.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a truck was stolen from the business and later recovered in a Valleyview parking lot. A bag of tools from the vehicle remains missing.

“As part of the investigation, police are releasing an image of a suspect that was obtained through security footage, with hope that someone will recognize him and come forward,” Evelyn said.

The suspect is described as a white man with a dark hood pulled up over his head.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-314-1800.