Probation for man who went on angry rampage outside Merritt fast-food restaurant

A man who took his romantic frustration out on a Merritt fast-food restaurant has been ordered to stay away from the business for a year.

Jason Berube, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of mischief.

Court heard the owner of Mary Brown’s Chicken in Merritt arrived at the restaurant on May 27 to find a mess. The previous evening, while the business was closed, Berube started throwing things around in the parking lot and attempted to climb onto the roof — damaging the siding in the process.

“Mr. Berube was upset, I understand, because of something that happened in his relationship, and he took it out on the restaurant,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

“He was shirtless and without shoes and started by throwing around traffic cones and milk crates throughout the parking lot. What ended up actually causing the damage was he tried to get onto the roof, and he pulled off part of the siding while doing so.”

Defence lawyer James Ross said Berube was upset following a fight.

“He’d had an argument with his girlfriend,” he said. “He had consumed alcohol and was in an intoxicated state. He doesn’t have the clearest recollection of what occurred.”

Ross said Berube was trying to get onto the roof to retrieve his backpack, which he had been throwing around in anger.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for three days time served and a 12-month period of probation with a condition requiring he stay away from the Mary Brown’s restaurant in Merritt.

“You can’t drink alcohol and lose your temper like that,” the judge said. “Don’t drink alcohol."