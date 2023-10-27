Food bank takes home top prize at Kamloops Business Excellence Awards

Photo: Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce The Kamloops Food Bank team poses for a photo with their Business of the Year Award at Thursday's Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

The Kamloops Food Bank was the big winner Thursday as the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Business Excellence Awards.

The hardware was doled out in a ceremony at Thompson Rivers University’s Grand Hall.

The Kamloops Food Bank was named the Business of the Year and Sheila Minten of Total Concept Developments was named the Businessperson of the Year, while former Kamloops mayor Ken Christian took home the President’s Award.

“The Business Excellence Awards are a wonderful way of recognizing and celebrating the outstanding businesses and individuals who make the Kamloops area a vibrant and prosperous community,” Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber’s executive director, said in a news release.

The full list of winners:

• City of Kamloops Community Service Award: Abbott Wealth Management - Harbourfront Wealth Management

• Andre’s Electronic Experts Retailer of the Year: High Country Stained Glass

• Cutting Edge Consulting Service Provider 1-10 Staff Award: Pepper – Your Badass Business BFF Inc.

• Kamloops This Week Service Provider 11+ Staff Award: Neighbourhood Veterinary Hospital

• Rocky Mountaineer Environmental Leadership Award: The Arrow Group

• New Gold Excellence in Trades Award: Maxwell Mechanical

• Open Door Group Inclusive Leadership Award: Kamloops Food Bank

• BCLC Innovation Award: Teck Highland Valley Copper

• Tk’emlúps te Secwe?pemc Indigenous Business Excellence Award: Sun Ridge Contracting

• Surerus Murphy Joint Venture Not-For-Profit of the Year: Western Canada Theatre

• Community Futures Thompson Country Emerging Business of the Year: Boom Business Solutions

• Community Futures of Central Interior First Nations Employer of the Year: Grant Thornton LLP

• Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Katie Forsyth – Friendly Composting

• Venture Kamloops Small Business of the Year: Central Interior Pumps Ltd.

• Abbott Wealth Management – Harbourfront Wealth Management Business Person of the Year: Sheila Minten – Total Concept Developments Ltd

• Fit Financial Business of the Year: Kamloops Food Bank

• Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce President's Award: Ken Christian