Prosecutors want three-year sentence for man who raped woman at house party

A Kamloops restaurant manager who raped a woman he met at a house party in 2021 could spend as long as three years in prison.

The 37-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim. He was convicted in May following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Court heard the man and the victim met at a barbecue at a mutual friend’s house on May 22, 2021. They had both been drinking and decided to stay the night.

The victim said she rebuffed the man’s advances multiple times but agreed to cuddle with him on a couch. She woke up to find him raping her.

The man testified in his own defence and denied any non-consensual sex, but B.C. Supreme Court Justice Baljinder Kaur Girn dismissed his story as “self-serving” and nonsensical.

Girn found the man guilty of sexual assault.

Lawyers returned to court Friday for sentencing submissions, during which Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone suggested a prison sentence in the range of 30 to 36 months.

Firestone also read a victim-impact statement prepared by the woman.

“I feel like the most disgusting person on the planet and I want to burn my skin off until you can no longer tell that I’ve been touched,” the statement reads.

“I hate who I am now — a scared little girl who literally can’t do anything by herself.”

Firestone said the statement shows the victim has been impacted “significantly.”

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran suggested a sentence of two years less a day, to be followed by a lengthy period of probation.

Killoran said the man maintains his innocence.

Girn is expected to deliver a decision on Wednesday. The man is not in custody.

The man was acquitted on an unrelated rape allegation following a trial last year, and still has two additional unrelated sexual assault charges outstanding.