Kamloops city council considering water, sewer, garbage utility increases for 2024

Kamloops council is reviewing utility budgets and rates for next year, considering a proposed fee increase which could result in the average property paying $129 more for these services in 2024.

In a report to council prepared for Tuesday’s meeting, city staff recommend a 7 per cent rate increase for solid waste, a 25 per cent rate increase for water and a 2.5 per cent rate increase for the sewer utility.

According to the city, this will amount to the average property paying $95 more for water than in 2023, $12 more for sewer and $10 more for garbage.

When added with the $12 increase for organics pickup, the average property can expect to pay about $129 more for utilities.

The report noted Kamloops has Canada’s most complex water distribution system, which includes more than 633 kilometres of water mains, which requires highly qualified operators.

“Staff’s continued efforts to enhance the already strong asset management planning in the water utility has identified a need for significant rate increases throughout the five-year budget,” the report said.

“These rate increases will support the water utility’s long-term sustainability.”

The report said severe water use restrictions and costs related to the decommissioning of the Noble Creek Irrigation System have impacted the amount of money available in the water utility reserve.

Staff said some of the proposed water utility rate increase is connected to a council directive in April to boost the assist factor for water-related development cost charge projects, which supports growth in the portion of the city serviced by the water utility.

"This decision resulted in an overall capital plan increase of just over $5 million funded by the water utility, amounting to a 10 per cent rate increase for potable water customers to support these additional costs," the report said.

According to staff, cost increases for materials, chemicals and construction services continue to impact the budgets for the water and sewer utility budgets.