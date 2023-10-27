Cold temperatures broke daily records across B.C. Thursday

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt Friday morning.

The first significant cold snap of the season has hit B.C., breaking daily temperature records.

According to Environment Canada, the mercury dropped to -8.6 C in Merritt yesterday, breaking the previous Oct. 26 low record for the city that had been set in 1919.

Low temperature records were also set in five other B.C. locations yesterday, including Bella Bella, Burns Lake, Port Hardy, Smithers and Squamish.

While temperature records haven't been broken in the Thompson-Okanagan region, it's getting cold.

In Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, temperature are expected to drop to -7 C Saturday night, while Kamloops is forecast to see overnight temperatures of -5 C through the weekend.