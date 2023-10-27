Kamloops homeless count shows 51 per cent increase in street population

Photo: Castanet

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops has increased by 51 per cent in the past two years, according to a new report released by the City of Kamloops.

Results from this spring’s point in time count — a survey of people experiencing homelessness in the community within a 24-hour period — are included in the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting.

The count happened on April 12 and April 13, and 312 individuals were identified as experiencing homelessness over that period — a 51 per cent increase over 2021, when 206 people were counted.

Over the past nine years, Kamloops has seen a 228 per cent increase in the number of unhoused people identified in point-in-time counts.

According to the report, the count is meant to provide a minimum, baseline estimate of how many are experiencing homelessness on any given day.

“The number of people experiencing homelessness is likely much greater,” the report said.

Volunteers canvassed a number of unhoused people in streets, parks, riverbanks and shelters, asking them to participate in a voluntary survey. According to the report, there were 220 surveys completed, which provided demographic information and other data related to respondents’ circumstances.

“What is evident from the point-in-time data is that the causes of homelessness are a combination of structural factors, system failures and individual circumstances,” the report said.

“Notable within the data is the legacy of colonization and residential schools, and how this has contributed to the over-representation of Indigenous Peoples experiencing homelessness.”

The report said the data indicates systems set up to support vulnerable youth have “significant gaps” which negatively impact outcomes for young people.

“Our response to this crisis will require a continued and intentional approach to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and a purposeful, proactive and long-term plan to better support our youth,” the report said.

Of those who responded to the survey, 60 per cent of unhoused people are men, 37 per cent are women, and 3 per cent reported having another gender identity.

According to the report, there has been a 76 per cent increase in female homelessness in Kamloops since 2021.

“The housing crisis and economic precarity are changing the overall demographic of the unhoused population. In general, women and youth earn less; therefore, these populations are more sensitive to difficult economic conditions,” the report said.

Nearly half of survey respondents indicated they first experienced homelessness during their youth, with 35 per cent indicating they were part of the foster care system.

In 2021, 62 per cent of people experiencing homelessness said they had slept in a shelter the night before the count took place, compared with 44 per cent in 2021.

The report said this year’s survey shows homelessness is disproportionately impacting Indigenous people in Kamloops — a trend seen across Canada, “a direct result of colonization and strategies employed by governments that contributed to the erasure of Indigenous Peoples and their cultures.”

Fifty-two per cent of survey respondents identified as Indigenous, while Indigenous people make up about 10.5 per cent of the Kamloops population.

The report said shelter occupancy rates have increased from 65 per cent in 2021 to 95 per cent in 2023.

“More people experiencing homelessness were accessing shelter services at the time of the 2023 Point in Time count,” the report said.

More than half of the respondents said they have either always lived in Kamloops or have lived in the city for five years or longer.