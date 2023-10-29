Labour deal reached between TRU open learning instructors, university

Photo: Province of B.C.

The provincial government says a new deal has been reached between Thompson Rivers University and nearly 300 faculty members, but details are not yet available.

In a news release, the province said the university and the TRU Open Learning Faculty Association, which represents approximately 290 instructors, had come to a new agreement.

The statement said the deal was struck under the province’s Shared Recovery Mandate, which focuses on providing “fair and reasonable” offers to public-sector workers that include inflation protection.

“Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process is complete,” the statement said.