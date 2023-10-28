Kamloops Alliance Church congregants cheer shelter with round of applause

Photo: Castanet

A pastor from Kamloops Alliance Church says an announcement made from the pulpit about the church hosting an extreme weather response shelter for the second year in a row was met with a round of applause from the congregation.

Diane Down, pastor of missional engagement, said it was important for the church to be involved in hosting the shelter again because it helps “save lives.”

“This was just one other way that we could serve our community when things get really hard,” she said.

The Mustard Seed announced Thursday it would once again be operating the 30-bed extreme weather response shelter in partnership with Kamloops Alliance Church. From Nov. 1 until March 31, the shelter will open when temperatures drop to -10 C or when there’s five centimetres of snow on the ground.

Last year, The Mustard Seed counted 510 shelter visits over 21 nights.

Down said Kamloops Alliance helped out with more than 50 people who volunteered nearly 500 hours to help the social agency operate the shelter.

This year, volunteers will once again assist Mustard Seed staff with operations.

“We'll be making all the beverages, and the sandwiches and breakfast and supporting The Mustard Seed with setup and takedown of cots,” Down said.

“As guests come in, it's a quite a flurry — because it's the emergency weather shelter. it’s so cold, we don't want only people standing outside, so [we] get them in and get them assigned a bed, check their bags for weapons and things and then get them to their cot.”

She said many volunteers who took part in last year’s operations are now doing street outreach every Thursday night.

“It turned into not just ‘You come into our building and we serve you here.’ No, we’re out now on the streets and actively involved," she said. "So it was a fantastic initiative for us.”

The Mustard Seed received kudos from Kamloops city council for its focus on neighbourhood engagement before, during and after the extreme weather response shelter opened.

Samantha Lowe, senior director of shelter operations with The Mustard Seed, said they have done similar community engagement this year.

“The community was really supportive last year, it was incredible, to be frank,” she said.

“We're really lucky to see that same level of support this year, the same level of positive comments.”

Lowe said on nights of extreme weather, the shelter will operated from 10 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. In the morning, The Mustard Seed will help transport people to their next location.

She said The Mustard Seed, which will also be operating a 24/7, 20-bed temporary winter shelter at the Yacht Club downtown, can use donations of warm clothing for people living rough.

"Being able to provide warm items of clothing is huge for our population, especially those who are using the temporary shelters,” Lowe said.

“If we're able to provide toques and warm jackets, and warm boots, all those wonderful things that we take for granted and may have a few extra stored in our closet. If anybody wants to donate those that would be incredibly appreciated for the folks that are currently unhoused.”