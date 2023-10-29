Probation for man caught masturbating openly outside his mother's house

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who caused a scene in Westsyde when neighbours and passersby saw him masturbating in his mother’s yard has been ordered to spend a year on probation.

Richard Thomas Fraser, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Court heard Fraser was homeless on May 25 when he went to his mother’s home on Westsyde Road. She was out of town and he did not have permission to be there.

Despite that, he entered the house, stripped naked and began to masturbate — clearly visible to neighbours.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Fraser then went outside, still naked. Neighbours and passersby watched as he masturbated in the yard.

“He had one hand on the fence and one hand stroking his penis,” Goulet said.

"Another neighbour saw him doing the same thing in the back yard. There were a number of people who witnessed him doing this — neighbours and people walking by on the street.”

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Fraser struggles with mental-health issues, including schizophrenia. He has since moved to Fernie, where he has a place to live and a job. Court heard he is doing well.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission from Goulet and Gustafson for a 12-month period of probation with conditions requiring Fraser undergo counselling and stay away from his mother and her house.