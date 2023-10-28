House arrest for Kamloops man caught with kilogram-plus of illegal cannabis

Photo: Pixabay

A Kamloops man who was busted with more than a kilogram of illegal cannabis packaged for sale by the quarter ounce has been ordered to spend the next six months on house arrest.

Kevin Donald Hamel, 54, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, an offence under Canada’s Cannabis Act.

Court heard Hamel was pulled over on March 12, 2021, after a Mountie spotted him using a cellphone while driving near the intersection of Eighth Street and Fortune Drive. He briefly tried to speed away from police before he was stopped.

Federal Crown prosecutor Ali Aziz said officers could smell fresh marijuana during the traffic stop, and packages of cannabis were visible in an open canvas bag on the floor on the front passenger side of his car.

Aziz said police seized 1.2 ounces of cannabis from Fraser’s vehicle — more than two and a half pounds. Most of it was packaged in eight-gram bags. Also seized was 94 grams of shatter.

According to Aziz, the street value of the drugs was more than $10,000.

Hamel was arrested and released. He was ticketed for speeding and driving without due care.

Aziz and defence lawyer Cameron Johnson pitched a joint submission for six months of house arrest and a firearms ban. Johnson said the plea deal was made with the understanding that there were some “frailties” in the Crown’s case — specifically relating to the search of Hamel’s car.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with the joint submission. Hamel will be bound by 24-hour house arrest for six months, with exceptions allowing him to go to work, attend for medical treatment and take his kids to their activities. He will also be allowed to leave home for two hours daily to run errands.