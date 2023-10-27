Places of 'high archaeological potential' identified at Qu'appelle Boulevard project site

Photo: Kristen Holliday City of Kamloops and Tk'emlups te Secwepemc community representatives met Friday for a Community to Community Forum.

A City of Kamloops director says a preliminary walkthrough has identified more than a dozen places of high archeological potential in an area where a road extension from Juniper Ridge to Rose Hill is planned.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, development, engineering and sustainability director, provided an update on the Qu’Appelle Boulevard extension project to city and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc representatives during their Community to Community Forum last week.

The project will see a permanent road connection created between Juniper West and Rose Hill, a build that has been planned for some time but prioritized after a wildfire in 2021 burned dangerously close to homes in Juniper Ridge and Valleyview. Many residents sat in traffic on Highland Road, the only paved exit route, when evacuating.

Kwiatkowski said city staff, contractors and members from the Tk'emlups natural resources team took part in an Oct. 5 visit to the site.

“During that reconnaissance, there was about 18 locations of high arch potential that were identified,” he said.

A team will be going out again in early November to conduct some geotechnical work and other tests, including archeological evaluations.

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, Kwiatkowski said the next stage of field work will confirm whether archeological artifacts may be present, and if further work is required. He noted archeological areas and findings are confidential as par the Heritage Conservation Act, and any updates to council must take place in a closed meeting.

The Qu’Appelle road extension is planned to run partly through private property, and partly through Crown land.

On Friday, Kwiatkowski told the group the developer in Juniper West has been keen to work together and have cultural heritage work completed.

Sarah Candido, external relations liaison for the City of Kamloops, told Castanet Kamloops archaeology and preservation work are important to the city for a number of reasons.

Candido said archeological sites on public and private land protected under the Heritage Conservation Act, and a letter of understanding was also signed between the city and TteS several years ago laying out intentions for preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

“It’s vital to take the opportunity to protect and preserve the shared history of where people raise their families, enjoy nature and live their day-to-day lives, just as many generations before us did on the TteS territory situated within the unceded ancestral lands of the Secwepemc Nation, where Indigenous Peoples have been since time immemorial,” Candido said in a written statement.

“These words aren’t just said as a land acknowledgement at the city, our collective actions demonstrate how we work together every day towards the opportunity to educate current and future generations about our collective history.”

Kwiatkowski said a lot of design work still has yet to take place for the road extension project, noting a “best case” scenario will have site clearing take place late next fall, and construction taking place in 2025.