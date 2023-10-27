Kamloops Crown of Curling promises weekend of elite competition at curling club

The Kamloops Curling Centre will be hosting the 49th annual Kamloops Crown of Curling, one of B.C.’s longest running cash spiels with $26,000 in prize money up for grabs.

The competition will see 16 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams compete from Friday to Sunday at the Kamloops Curling Centre on Victoria Street.

Randy Nelson, a director of the curling club, said the city's curling community has a long history of producing quality curlers — including Corryn Brown's rink, which will be looking to defend back-to-back Kamloops Crown of Curling titles this weekend.

“Most likely one of the teams at this event will represent B.C. at the Brier and most likely on the lady’s side too, the better teams are from around B.C.,” said Nelson.

“If you look outside the banners on the walls, there's quite a number of banners from various provincial and national events. So it's always been a strong curling community and we want to see it keep going that way.”

Nelson said the club is pleased to see growth in the number of younger curlers, saying Kamloops is “ahead of the curve” compared to others around the province.

“We have about 40 per cent of our curlers are under 55, which is way more than most clubs,” Nelson said.

He credits the club’s junior program for attracting the younger curlers, which he says has been growing.

“It's really taken-off this year, we've got well over 50 peers are in now, it's really fun to see and be part of,” Nelson said.

“There are about 15 curlers in this event that are graduates of the Kamloops junior curling program over the years.”

Admission is free, and the results will be shared on the curling club’s website for those who wish to follow online.

Nelson said the club is always welcoming to those new to the sport, and hosts various events to teach interested amateurs how to play.

“There's this camaraderie around curling that's hard to explain, it's just a fun social event and we're very pleased to see our curling club is growing,” Nelson said.

A full schedule of the Kamloops Crown of Curling can be found online.