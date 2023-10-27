Kamloops lawyer accused of working covertly while suspended, breaking into office

Photo: Glacier Media

The Law Society of B.C. says it has received information indicating a suspended Kamloops lawyer is continuing to practice in secret — and he may have broken into his own office to steal a computer.

Earlier this year, Nickolaus Weiser was handed a three-month suspension after it was found he was working while suspended in March of 2021. The suspension took effect on Sept. 25.

A Law Society of B.C. spokesperson said since then, the society has received information that Weiser is continuing to work covertly.

“We would like to notify the public that this lawyer is suspended and his practice is under custodianship, such that he is not legally entitled to practice law in B.C.,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson said the law society is also investigating allegations that Weiser broke into his office to steal a computer after he was suspended.

Weiser received the suspension in July 27, and was also ordered to pay $11,384 in costs to the law society.

According to the society, a hearing panel found Weiser continued to practice law while suspended in 2021, despite being provided with detailed information about activities prohibited during a suspension.

“The panel also found that during the course of a law society investigation into a complaint, Weiser repeatedly failed to respond to the law society’s requests in a timely manner and failed to provide full and substantive responses,” said a law society decision posted to its website.

According to the society, Weiser’s professional conduct record “shows a pattern of ignoring requests made by the law society.”