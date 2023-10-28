SD73 honour band and choir to take Sagebrush Theatre stage

Photo: Alanna Mounsey

School District 73’s honour band and choir, made up of student musicians from across the district, will be performing on the big stage next week.

Alanna Mounsey, SD73’s district coordinator of fine arts education, said students have been auditioning and learning their music since the beginning of the school year.

“They were on the go right from the go, and it's definitely a lot of work," she said.

"Weekly meet-up at night, after school, right until about 8:30 p.m. learning this music."

The performance will take place Wednesday night at the Sagebrush Theatre, with guest conductors Frances Roberts and Janine Webster making appearances.

“We have five pieces chosen from different times for the band, and then five pieces chosen for the choir that are quite complicated as well,” said Mounsey.

“Just from listening to them practice it's going to be, for a music lover, a really great experience.”

Mounsey said the district’s honour band is comprised of 38 student musicians, and the choir is made up of 20 members from across the the entire school district.

“We do try to open it up to everybody from Chase and Barriere and all the others, like everywhere in School District 73,” said Mounsey.

“We have teachers coming in from there and spending their time and volunteering their time for practices and stuff like that as well.”

Mounsey said the students are both nervous and excited for the big performance, calling their energy “electric.”

The Wednesday performance will be the second concert by the honour band and choir since the pandemic

“It’s nice to see that, two years in a row, we've been able to have a really solid turnout of students,” said Mounsey.

“I was in the honour choir when I was in high school, and I'm glad to see that it's still going.”

Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. performance can be purchased through Kamloops Live! Box Office.