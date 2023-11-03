Kwseltkten Farmers and Artisan Market preparing for third annual Christmas market

Photo: CFDC of CIFN

The Kwseltkten Farmers and Artisan Market is bringing Christmas cheer to the Coast Hotel next month.

The third annual Kwseltkten Kristmas will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The market will feature more than 80 vendors, including cultural artisans, local producers and makers.

"Be sure to bring your reusable shopping bags as you will discover a treasure trove from local artisans, bakers, makers and growers in attendance, all while enjoying local, live music," market organizers said in a Facebook post.

Admission to the market is free, but donations of non-perishable food items will be collected. Last year, the market raised about $1,200 and more than 900 pounds of food for the Kamloops Food Bank.