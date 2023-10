Photo: Castanet

Several large household appliances were stolen during a North Kamloops break-in, with the culprit leaving behind dirty clothes and trash, police say.

Kamloops RCMP said they received a report of a break-in at an unoccupied home just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said a white Electrolux dryer, a washer and a stainless-steel Frigidaire fridge were taken from the house.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.