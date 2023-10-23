$13.2M Tk'emlups te Secwepenc band-owned grocery store now open

Photo: Josh Dawson

Swelaps Market, a new $13.2-million grocery store owned and operated by Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, is now open.

The 22,000-square-foot grocery store was built on a property in the southwest corner of the Highway 5 and Shuswap Road intersection. It opened on Thursday.

TteS Coun. Justin Gottfriedson said during a Community to Community Forum with the City of Kamloops on Friday that the store has hired about 65 workers

“We're starting to get to the culmination of super scary, super exciting initiative that the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc is incredibly proud of,” he said.

“We're the owner, operators, 100 per cent. Our community, this is their grocery store, a 22,000 square-foot grocery store, with a strong dedication to culture, quality and freshness.”

Gottfriedson said the store’s “grand opening” is currently being planned for mid November.

Kara Stokes, Swelaps Market general manager, said the store has received plenty of positive feedback from the community.

“This is a long awaited project, so the community is very happy to have us have a space open and running now,” Stokes said.

“Having a grocery retail out there like this, in this area of town, has been beneficial to many, many people.”

Stokes said culture is “a huge part” of the store and they worked closely with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc’s language and culture department to include signage displaying the names of departments in Secwepemctsín, the language of the Secwepemc.

“Being that this is a TteS owned and operated business, we really wanted to make sure that the culture was there,” Stokes said.

“I’m excited for this whole adventure, to be honest.”