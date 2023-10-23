Chances of flurries in Kamloops forecast as temperatures begin to reach below 0 C

Madison Reeve

Cooler weather is in the forecast for the Kamloops area, with temperatures expected to drop below 0 C, according to Environment Canada.

The week will see chances of showers and potentially flurries early on, as skies remain mostly overcast with little sun shinning through.

Monday will remain largely cloudy throughout the day with 20 km/h winds becoming west — gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of 12 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers is predicted by the afternoon. Monday night will continue to see a 60 per cent chance of showers as temperatures drop to a low of 2 C.

Cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday as temperatures reach a high of 7 C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries to accompany a low of 1 C.

Wednesday is predicted to be sunny with a high of only 4 C. Cloudy periods will return by night, with temperatures dropping to a low of -2 C.

Thursday will see more cloudy periods throughout the day with a high of 3 C. A low of -6 C is expected overnight.

Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C along with a mix of sun and cloud on Friday. Cloudy periods are predicted Friday night with a low of -6 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast over the weekend with highs around 6 C.