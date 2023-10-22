TteS emergency coordinator hopes Rayleigh wildfire camp will remain

Photo: Castanet The wildfire evacuee camp being constructed in Rayleigh during August.

The emergency planning coordinator for Tk’emlups te Secwepemc says he wants to see the Rayleigh wildfire camp, which housed several evacuees during this summer’s devastating fires, remain in place through the winter.

The camp, called T’selletkwe Lodge, was set up in August through a partnership between TteS and the ministry of emergency management and climate readiness. It includes space for cultural and traditional supports and housing for up to 300 people.

Shane Wardrobe discussed plans for the lodge at Friday’s Community to Community Forum, which brought together elected officials and staff from TteS and the City of Kamloops.

“We have a view to keep the lodge there. They got it mobilized kind of late in the season, and we were fortunate enough to open it the day before Squilax and Scotch Creek got burned down,” Wardrobe said, noting a ceremony was held for the new space on Aug. 17.

“The very next day we were receiving evacuees.”

He said there have been discussions about demobilizing the camp in November, but if they want to set it up again in time for wildfire season next year, they will need to set it up again in six months.

“Why should we shut it down for six months? Let’s winterize it and keep it there. So I have a view to make that happen.”

Wardrobe said he’s already talked with the ministry as well as TteS Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, who is supportive of the idea.

“It was a great, great experience to set up that kind of facility,” he said.

“I see going forward, that it can be a lot better, learn from the first time. We provide cultural and traditional supports out there and we can do a lot more than that. But I think if we can hang on to it for this winter, it'll be a great facility for any other disasters or evacuations that happen next year.”

TteS Coun. Justin Gottfriedson said he was on board with the idea as well.

“I think I can agree with the sentiments of looking at keeping the camp up and winterizing and maybe refining the services that we could issue and be providing in those times of need,” Gottfriedson said.

Wardrobe said TteS looked after more than 200 evacuees during this summer’s wildfire season, including members of Skwlax te Secwepemculecw, who had been evacuated to Kamloops after the Bush Creek East wildfire tore through band lands, destroying 85 structures — including at least 31 homes.



According to Wardrobe, these evacuees have since moved back to the Chase and Salmon Arm area to be closer to home. He noted there are five non-native evacuees still at T’selletkwe Lodge.