Kamloops ESS helped thousands of wildfire, flood evacuees this year, city manager says

Photo: Castanet

More than 3,500 evacuees were welcomed by the Kamloops Emergency Support Services team between mid-August and September as wildfires raged across the region.

“The Kamloops Emergency Support Services team has once again stepped up to support residents from neighbouring communities that were impacted by floods or fires and needed to evacuate their communities,” Will Beatty, the city's emergency preparedness manager, said last week during a meeting of Kamloops city councillors and Tk'emlups chief and council.

Beatty said the reception centre, operated by more than 100 volunteers and staff members, was opened a few times this year to support thousands of people evacuated due to floods and fires.

“On Aug. 17, in response to various surrounding communities being placed under evacuation orders, the reception centre reopened and remained open until Sept. 22,” he said.

“During this time, the team supported over 3,500 evacuees. The reception centre remained open almost every day during the five-week operation.”

The ESS centre was first opened on May 3 after Cache Creek spilled its banks, resulting in what village officials referred to as “the worst damage ever caused by the creek.”

Beatty said about 47 volunteers helped more than 130 flooding evacuees. The ESS centre remained open until May 25.

The centre was activated again on July 17 in response to the Rossmoore Lake, Casper Creek and Downton Lake wildfires.

“The ESS reception centre was once again open for a week to support approximately 100 evacuees from the Rossmoore fire, Casper Creek and Downton Lake fires,” Beatty said.

“The ESS team continue to provide services to evacuees from these areas on an on-call basis for the remainder of July and beginning of August.”

Shane Wardrobe, emergency coordinating planner for Tk'emlups te Secwepemc, said the band was happy to be supported by the City of Kamloops ESS to help register evacuees and send people their way when wildfires took off.

“For us, it was Aug. 18 when the fires from Adams Lake swept into Squilax, Lee Creek, Scotch Creek and the Celista area,” Wardrobe said.

He noted the band looked after about 200 evacuees at the Powwow Arbour and the Tselletkwe Lodge — an evacuation camp set up in Rayleigh through a partnership with TteS and the provincial ministry of emergency management and climate readiness.

TteS Coun. Justin Gottfriedson said he believes there was “gold star” collaboration between the two communities on emergency response.

“I would be remiss not to mention that the collaboration between our two communities did start at one of these community to community forums, where we decided to be incredibly pragmatic to pool our resources, our skill sets and our experiences," Gottfriedson said.

Kamloops council pitched the idea of a permanent local ESS facility to Bowinn Ma, provincial minister for emergency management and climate change, during a convention in Vancouver this September.

Councillors noted dedicated volunteers are setting up at city facilities for increasingly longer periods of time each year to respond to emergency situations.