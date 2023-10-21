First degree murder charge laid two years after 100 Mile House shooting

Photo: Castanet

A 100 Mile House man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened almost exactly two years ago in the Cariboo community.

In a news release, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Berube said James Eugene Perkins was arrested without incident in 100 Mile House on Friday.

According to police, the BC Prosecution Service approved a charge of first-degree murder against Perkins on Thursday, Oct. 19.

“The North District RCMP Major Crime Unit, 100 Mile House RCMP and the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit investigators worked diligently in gathering all evidence and obtaining charge approval in this matter,” Berube said.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Mounties responded to an industrial area in 100 Mile House after someone called 911 reporting the sound of gunshots. Police arrived to find a person dead.