Tk'emlups says construction on new roundabout near Sun Rivers is nearing completion

Photo: Josh Dawson

A Tk’emlups te Secwepemc manager says a new roundabout at the foot of Sun Rivers is nearing completion, with a number of other road projects in the area planned or already underway.

John ter Borg, Tk'emlups planning and engineering manager, provided an update on some capital projects, including the new roundabout, during Friday’s community to community forum. The meeting involved elected officials and staff from the band and the City of Kamloops.

The roundabout intersection is located at Sun Rivers Drive and Shuswap Road.

“That’s expected to be online within the next month, hopefully paved and all ready for traffic,” ter Borg said.

He noted an upgrade is also planned next year at Highway 5 and Shuswap Road. Additional turning storage lanes will be added with the intent of increasing safety at the busy intersection.

“The band also has a bike network plan, multi-use path facilities planned for that area. We’ve been working with the ministry of transportation for most of this year to put at least a kilometre of multi-use path along that first section of East Shuswap Road,” ter Borg said.

He noted this project is taking longer then expected as some of the road is set at 80 kilometre per hour speeds, and some physical separation and barriers between the multi-use path and roadway are required.

He said the band wants to continue extending the multi-use path along the duration of East Shuswap Road.

“We look forward to seeing that project come online,” ter Borg said.

He said the inner roads of the Chief Louis Centre complex are also undergoing some work which will possibly be finished as early as next year.

During a community to community forum last spring, Tk'emlups Coun. Joshua Gottfriedson said a multi-use pathway along Shuswap Road is much needed for the band.

“That’s a road I grew up on. The only way into town was to walk on that road. In the pitch black and the nighttime, it’s a single-lane highway there,” he said.

“If the car is coming quick, we had to jump in the ditch — it’s just the way it was.”