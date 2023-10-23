Owner of derelict building sued over alleged $42,000 in unpaid security bills

Photo: Castanet The building at 91 Seymour St. West was boarded up last fall after an inspection turned up multiple serious safety issues.

A Kamloops security company is suing the owner of a derelict downtown rooming house over an alleged $42,000 in unpaid bills.

Davinder Bansal, owner of Challenger Security, filed a notice of claim earlier this month in Kamloops provincial court naming Daljinder Aujla as the sole defendant.

According to Bansal’s lawsuit, Aujla owns 91 Seymour St. West, a rooming house that was last year cleared out by firefighters and boarded up over serious life safety concerns.

Bansal claims he was hired by Aujla to provide security at the site. According to his claim, he was not paid between May 12 and Aug. 8.

“When called or texted, he always makes excuses that he is working on funds,” the claim reads.

“Now he is not answering my calls and not responding to my messages properly. He is ignoring my calls.”

According to Bansal, the amount outstanding is $41,900. He is suing Aujla for $35,000 — the maximum allowed in small claims court — and waiving the remainder.

Bansal said he has invoices and text messages supporting his position.

Once served, Aujla will have 14 days to reply.

None of the allegations in the notice of claim have been proven in court.