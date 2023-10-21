Six-month sentence for intruder confronted by Kamloops homeowners

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who was confronted by homeowners after breaking into a house on a quiet Aberdeen cul de sac has been ordered to spend more than six months in prison.

But once Jared Spence Leach is given credit for time served, he will have only a week left on his sentence.

Leach, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of break and enter and fail to comply.

Court heard police were called to the 2000-block of Murfield Drive just after 10 a.m. on June 23 for a report of an intruder inside a home.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said a woman found a stranger in her kitchen.

“She was cleaning the living room and she turned around and found a male standing in her kitchen,” he said.

“Her husband confronted the male, who turned out to be Mr. Leach. He made a claim that he was there seeking out friends named Joe and Anita, but neither of those people lived in that residence.”

Potestio said the homeowners managed to escort Leach out the front door. They then watched him go to the doorstep of a neighbouring home.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested Leach while he was sitting on the neighbour’s front step.

Leach has been in jail since his arrest outside the Murfield Drive home.

The fail to comply charge to which Leach pleaded guilty stemmed from his failing to complete court-ordered counselling following a domestic assault conviction in February.

Potestio was seeking a sentence of six months for the break-in plus 14 further days for the breach. Defence lawyer Murray Armstrong was seeking a sentence of time served — a few weeks less than the sentence being sought by Crown.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips sentenced Leach to six months for the break-in and seven days for the breach. After being given credit for time served, he had eight days remaining on his sentence as of Thursday.

Leach was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.