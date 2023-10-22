Probation, restitution for man who damaged homes in Dallas during drug-induced rage

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops man who damaged three Dallas homes earlier this year during a drug-induced rage has been ordered to pay nearly $1,200 in restitution and spend the next 18 months on probation.

Craig David Frampton, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of wilfully damaging property.

Court heard Frampton was in the middle of an “addiction issue” on May 3 when he became upset in the 7000-block of Rambler Place.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said Frampton was banging on doors and yelling.

“Mr. Frampton was observed throwing rocks at several houses in this area, damaging at least three homes and breaking windows,” he said.

“He then went through the window of a garage and allegedly was attempting to get into the main part of the home.”

Potestio said Frampton was “cornered” by several neighbours and held for police.

“He was in the middle of his addiction issue,” he said. “He’s been doing well undergoing residential treatment.”

Defence lawyer James Ross said Frampton is doing well in residential treatment.

Frampton was apologetic in court and said the incident was his “rock bottom.”

“I’d just like to apologize to the homeowners and the folks in the neighbourhood,” he said.

“I’m just looking forward to a second chance.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for 18 months of probation and a restitution order for $1,192 — the amount homeowners in the area were forced to pay out of pocket for repair work.