DriveBC reports Lac Le Jeune road closed due to vehicle crash

Photo: Castanet
Lac Le Jeune Road is closed Friday afternoon following a serious crash.
DriveBC said access to Meadow Creek Road and Lac Le Jeune Road from Highway 5 will also be closed due to the incident.
Castanet Kamloops has reached out to police for more information about the collision.
This story will be updated when more information is known.
