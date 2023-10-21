Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre receives funding boost to offer more survivor supports

Photo: Pexels

The Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre will be working to establish a hub offering trauma-informed wrap-around services for sexual assault survivors after receiving a major funding boost from the provincial government.

Alix Dolson, KSACC’s agency coordinator, said the annual $300,000 in funding announced on Wednesday will make a “significant difference” for survivors.

She said the funding will help provide a safe, comfortable space so supports can be accessed in one location, and where different partners can work together to create individualized care plans.

“One of the things that we hear from survivors time and time again is that the negative social responses that they have after an assault are equally, if not more harmful, more traumatic, than the assault itself,” Dolson said.

“Our healthcare partners and police, they do good and important work, but they come from a particular lens and it's working in a system that presents some challenges for survivors.”

Dolson said the recently-announced funding is about enabling service coordination.

“We're still working with police and the health care partners to provide the specialized services that they currently provide,” she said.

“It's just a matter of hosting them in a space that’s central and neutral so survivors can come to the space and access those services there instead of having to go to multiple stops, and into spaces that really are not trauma informed or conducive to healing in the aftermath of an assault.”

KSACC was one of five successful applicants across B.C. who will receive money from the ministry of public safety and solicitor general. In a news release, the ministry said it is restoring funding that had previously been cut for sexual assault programming.

The ministry said centres receiving funds — which also include spaces in Vancouver, Victoria, Prince George and Surrey — will provide a range of services and a space to meet with police and undergo medical forensic examinations if this is chosen by the survivor.

Dolson said the contract will start on Nov. 1, and KSACC will be undergoing some feasibility and implementation planning as they will need more space in which to house these services.

She said KSACC also will engage in consultation work to make sure their next steps will best suit the clientele their partners serve. A news release from KSACC noted the centre will also focus on incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing and healing.

“We're starting to work immediately, and hope to have it up and running as soon as we can,” she said.

Dolson said she’s grateful for the work that has been done over the past decades to advocate for this type of funding, and for the survivors who have challenged systems that don’t serve them.

She said she is thankful the provincial government has recognized this need.

Kamloops Coun. Katie Neustaeter gave a nod to the funding announcement during a meeting with City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc representatives on Friday.

Neustaeter said this announcement represents a significant move to recognize victims, and thanked Tk’emlups for their role in supporting the funding application.

“The strength of this partnership, and what it does, increases our ability to care for community at their most vulnerable moments,” she said.