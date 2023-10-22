No jail for woman who stole $5,000-plus from Good Samaritan who took her in

Photo: Castanet

A woman who stole more than $5,000 from a Good Samaritan who offered her a place to stay has avoided jail.

Julie Langley was convicted on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court following an earlier trial on charges of theft over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Court heard the 46-year-old 100 Mile House woman was taken in temporarily by a Good Samaritan in 70 Mile House on Nov. 17, 2022. He agreed to let her stay in a spare bedroom and she offered to cook him dinner in exchange.

While the man was showering after starting a fire, Langley stole a significant amount of his cash — more than $5,000 he was planning to use for the purchase of a vehicle — and his iPhone.

Langley denied stealing the money but Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame said she was not convinced.

Crown prosecutor Leah Winters asked for a 30-day jail sentence or a lengthier conditional sentence order.

“[The victim] went out of his way to accommodate somebody who he thought was in need,” she said.

“He opened his home to her. It’s a gesture most people would not make because of the risk of this happening. Unfortunately, the outcome here was that he was taken advantage of."

Defence lawyer Richard Kaiser sought a sentence of probation.

Frame sentenced Langley to a 90-day conditional sentence order with conditions requiring she abide by a curfew, abstain from using drugs and alcohol outside her home and have no contact with the victim or any witnesses. After that, she will spend a year on probation with conditions requiring she take counselling and abstain from drugs and alcohol outside her home.