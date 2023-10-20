Barriere RCMP searching for man with outstanding warrants for assault

Photo: RCMP Cameron James Rose, 59, is wanted by Barriere police.

Barriere Mounties are searching for a 59-year-old man who has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

In a news release, police said Cameron James Rose is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for assault and assault by choking.

Rose is described as standing five-foot-nine and weighing 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rose’s whereabouts is asked to contact Barriere RCMP at 250-627-9918 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.