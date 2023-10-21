Homeless man jailed two months for accosting barista, stealing from Safeway

Photo: Castanet

A homeless Kamloops man who accosted an employee at a North Shore coffee shop and stole a $10 bottle of shampoo from Safeway has been ordered to spend two months in prison.

Kyle Nathen Roy Haldorson, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of causing a disturbance and theft under $5,000.

Court heard staff at the 5 Bean coffee shop on Tranquille Road barred Haldorson from the premises following a previous incident when, on March 10, he entered the business and became aggressive with a female server, the one employee on shift.

“He started yelling and swearing at her,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court. “At one point, he said he was going to come over the counter.”

Varesi said Haldorson eventually left, but the employee was shaken up and closed the shop early.

On June 28, Haldorson was caught stuffing a $10 bottle of shampoo down his pants and walking out of the Safeway on Fortune Drive.

“The accused had committed numerous thefts from this store over the past year or so of small items,” Varesi said. “Safeway had elected not to proceed on those matters, but this was the sixth such incident.”

Defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky said Haldorson has been mostly homeless and unemployed for the last five years. He said he is bipolar and has been a user in the past of crystal meth.

“There is some comorbidity between his homelessness, his mental health and his substance use that ends up being something of a spiral,” he said.

Haldorson apologized in court.

“I am sorry for what happened and that’s about it,” he said. “I learned my lesson.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a 60-day sentence to be followed by one year of probation with conditions prohibiting Haldorson from going to Safeway on Fortune Drive or 5 Bean on Tranquille Road.

Once he was given credit for time served, Haldorson had three days remaining on his sentence.