Humane society looking for information after small kitten found alongside busy Kamloops highway

Photo: Kamloops Humane Society The Kamloops Humane Society is looking for information about this kitten, who was discovered last weekend in a carrier alongside Highway 5 near Sun Rivers.

The Kamloops Humane Society is hoping someone has information about a tiny kitten discovered last weekend on the side of a busy highway.

According to the society, a driver was heading north on Highway 5 near the Sun Rivers turn-off on Sunday afternoon when he spotted a small crate about six feet off the roadway.

KHS Executive Director Barbara Zibrik said the driver doubled back to investigate.

“Inside of the unzipped soft-sided pet carrier was a tiny black kitten,” she said.

“Inside the carrier was clothing being used as bedding, some dry cat food and a few toys. Kitten had obviously been there for a while as there was fecal matter and the bedding was soaked in urine.”

The driver, Shane Curveon, took the kitten to his workplace, Thompson Valley Charters, where employees provided canned cat food and water. They named the kitty Lucky.

Zibrik picked up the kitten and placed him in foster care. It’s believed he’s about eight weeks old, and he appears happy and healthy.

“We are all curious as to how he wound up on the side of the road,” Zibrik said.

“Did someone do this on purpose or was he left behind accidentally? It would be great to find out how this tiny baby wound up in such a perilous situation.”

Anyone with information about the kitten can call KHS at 250-376-1366 or email Zibrik.