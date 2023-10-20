223718
Kamloops  

Hwy 5 northbound reopens after Friday morning crash

Hwy 5 reopen after crash

UPDATE: 9:02 a.m.

DriveBC says Highway 5 northbound has been reopened following an earlier crash.

ORIGINAL: 6:05 a.m.

Highway 5 northbound is closed on Friday morning following a vehicle incident between Chuwhels Mountain Road and West Kamloops for 14.2 km.

There is no detour at this time. According to DriveBC, the next update is not expected until 9 a.m.

