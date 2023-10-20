Kamloops councillors push back on UBCM criticism from mayor

Photo: Castanet The UBCM convention in Vancouver was held from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22.

Several Kamloops councillors pushed back on comments made Tuesday by Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who criticized how council handled meetings with provincial ministers during last month’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Byron McCorkell, deputy CAO, presented a report summarizing the eight minister meetings which took place in Vancouver in mid-September.

“Each of the councillors did an excellent job of presenting questions to the ministers, and from what I could tell, they were very engaged and very interested in what Kamloops was concerned about,” McCorkell said.

He said as a result, the city has now had the opportunity to make some meetings and put forward inquiries to have ministers visit Kamloops to talk directly about specific topics.

Several councillors told Castanet Kamloops during the convention they were pleased with how the meetings went, with positive discussions underway around projects like the city’s Build Kamloops plan, a local community court proposal, and the establishment of a regional emergency support services hub.

However, Hamer-Jackson told council he had some concerns about the meetings.

“I was there, but you didn’t pick me to do any presentations to anyone,” the mayor said.

He said he believed council could have come prepared with more direct questions for ministers, and added when councillors discussed a community court, the minister told them the province had sent a message about the proposal last December, but hadn’t heard anything back.

“It was a little embarrassing when the minister said that, 'Well, we send you dialogue in December of 2022 and we haven't heard anything back from you,'” he said.

McCorkell told Hamer-Jackson correspondence was going back and forth between two of the city’s partners and originators of the community court plan, and he had discussed the matter with them.

“There was submissions made, and it would appear, as it has in the past, things got lost on the other side. So we will correct that and move that forward,” McCorkell said.

“The attorney general has indicated interest in coming out to talk directly and see what was being proposed there. So from my perspective, I think the meetings were excellent.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said everything discussed in the meetings appeared in council’s written applications, which had been distributed to all council members shortly before UBCM.

“If you weren't able or didn't read those to know what was at hand, then that's unfortunate. Much like it was unfortunate that you didn't attend that meeting we had ahead of time to decide who would lead through those moments,” she said.

“We certainly tried to position you at the head of the table, and hoped you would perform that role. But yes, we're grateful that acting CAO McCorkell was willing to help us put those things together when they didn't come through you — who we would have expected.”

“I wasn’t speaking against,” Hamer-Jackson replied.

“I’m telling you, in a meeting, what I heard and saw and I’m giving my opinion of how we can do better. If you think you’re perfect, that’s great, but I think we can do better.”

Coun. Dale Bass said she has gone through multiple UBCM meetings and came away “stunned” at how ministers responded to Kamloops council this year.

“I was the skeptic, and I was completely stunned — because they asked good questions. They said, ‘Yeah, we'll come up. Yeah, we'll be there. Yeah, we'll try to take the new flight from Victoria. And we want to be there to help you with all of these things that you're talking about,’” Bass said.

“That's the first time in four years I've seen that happen.”

Coun. Kelly Hall said he “couldn’t disagree more wholeheartedly” with the mayor’s characterization of the meetings.

“Good leadership would have chose to bring the council together, much like I [have] seen from many, many cities down in UBCM. We had great leadership from Mr. McCorkell, and great contribution from all council,” Hall said.

“The fact that you decided not to bring council together lies on your inability to lead this group.”

“It’s very clear, Coun. Hall, that leading you is a challenge,” Hamer-Jackson replied, saying he meant to bring forward “constructive criticism” about the meetings.