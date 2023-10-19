Merritt hospital ER to see another temporary closure due to staff shortage

Photo: Castanet The emergency department at the Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt.

The emergency department at Merritt’s Nicola Valley Hospital will temporarily close for 24 hours starting Friday morning due to staffing shortages.

In a news release, Interior Health said the closure is due to limited physician availability.

“From 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, emergency department services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops,” IH said.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

The emergency department is typically open 24 hours, but has seen more than 18 closures this year.

Merritt residents fed up with the repeated closures have organized several rallies, calling on the provincial government to find a fix.

Mayor Michael Goetz has said the city will withhold money from the provincial government in response to the closures, calling the situation "fraudulent" on the part of the ministry.