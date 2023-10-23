Enrolment up by 250 students over SD73 projections

Photo: Castanet

Preliminary enrolment in the Kamloops-Thompson School District is showing about 250 more students than initially anticipated for the school year.

According to a report given to the SD73 board last week, enrolment was up 247.875 on Oct. 6 when compared to projected enrolment numbers for the end of September. This increases to 263.438 when distributed learning is included.

Compared to projections, the school district saw an additional 66 kindergarten students, 70 more students in grades 1 to 7 and 111.875 additional students in grades 8 to 12.

From last year, there are 29 less kindergarten students, an increase of 193 in grades 1 to 7 and 75.375 more students in grades 8 to 12.

The school district had originally projected similar enrolment numbers to 2022.

“I think in terms of the overall secondary enrolment, we see that pressure in the southwest sector, those high schools primarily centered around Sahali secondary and South Kam Secondary,” said assistant superintendent of secondary education Bill Hamblett.

Grant Reilly, assistant superintendent of early learning and elementary education, said the current enrolment numbers for this year are still undergoing a provincial verification process, which was expected to be complete on Friday.

“There is a period of data verification by the ministry of education and childcare to account for any duplicate enrolments and other anomalies,” he said.

The school district is slated to open two additional elementary schools in September of 2024 — the rebuilt Parkcrest elementary, as well as the previously shuttered George Hilliard elementary.

Both the Pineview Valley Elementary and Batchelor Heights elementary school projects will continue to move forward after receiving ministry support.

A new high school in Aberdeen sits at the top of the district’s major capital wish list.