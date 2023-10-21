Valleyview secondary club looking to raise money for new football team

Photo: Kevin Dergez

Valleyview secondary's football booster club is blitzing for a revitalization of its football program, but will need to raise $50,000 before the final whistle blows.

Kevin Dergez, head coach and president of the Valleyview Vikings Football Booster Club, said the club is aiming to get a junior varsity team up and running for the 2024 season.

“The team will have to submit to BC [School] Sports in January for inclusion into the 2024 season, and that's why we need to kind of get things arranged,” Dergez said.

“We've got a strong enough base of kids and commitments to move forward, which is exciting for the junior varsity.”

Dergez said the hope is to expand to a senior varsity team the following year for students in grades 11 and 12.

The junior varsity team would join the ranks of Westsyde secondary and South Kamloops secondary, competing against teams from across the region.

Dergez said he’s coached at the community level for the past four or five years and began the process of starting the new team in September of last year,

“We'll have travel costs, insurance is going to be big cost, obviously, to get things going with it,” he said.

“Then just to get these kids on the right track, we're gonna have to do quite substantial dryland training, and then probably getting some people who are trained, and physical conditioning and stuff for kids at that age.”

Dergez said the team has already acquired a corporate sponsorship with Dawson International Truck Centres

Dergez said many of the secondary school students are excited about the team, which will allow a plethora of students to participate and compete.

“A roster can be up to 53 kids, like a junior or professional roster team, and it takes all sizes, it takes all skill levels, and the diversity of the kids there is second to none,” Dergez said.

The team is beginning with a bottle drive on Oct. 28. They will also keep an account open at General Grants South Shore Bottle Depot for drop-offs throughout the year as well.

Dergez said anyone with questions, feedback or wanting to make a donation can email him.